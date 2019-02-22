Award Winning Illustrator Visits Northern Ireland Schools

More than 700 pupils from 10 different schools in Newry, Derry/Londonderry and Belfast will enjoy a visit from award winning author and illustrator, Catherine Rayner as part of the Scottish Friendly Children’s Book Tour.

The Children’s Book Tour is a national charity which aims to transform lives through reading and writing. It is supported by Scottish Friendly and organised by the Scottish Book Trust. Over the years, the event has captivated more than 100,000 children with visits from over 100 individual authors since they began in 1998.

Catherine Rayner studied illustration at Edinburgh College of Art. She lives there now with her husband, young son and her pets. She finds huge inspiration in her pets and often uses them as models, furthermore she has also spent hours sketching tigers in the freezing temperatures.

Her books have been nominated for several awards, including the UK literary Association Awards and the CILIP Greenaway medal.

During the book tour Catherine will work with the pupils on drawing and illustrating, giving step by step guides so they can draw characters from her books. She will also give insight to how she produces her characters by sharing her sketchbooks so they can see how characters develop – with a focus on how many mistakes she makes, and there’s no ‘right’ way to create a picture book.