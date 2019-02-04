posted on February 4th, 2019
Belfast Fashion Week Launch: Spring 2019
Northern Ireland’s fashionistas gathered at the Panama Cafe in Belfast for the launch of Belfast Fashion Week, Spring 2019.
The twenty seventh season of the event did not disappoint as guests donned their most fabulous attire and united to watch local top models display some of Spring 2019’s key looks.
See full coverage of this event in the March Edition of Ulster Tatler.
Recent Posts
- Belfast Fashion Week Launch: Spring 2019
- Gala Ball At Titanic Belfast To Launch ‘Eyes On The 148th Open’
- FITZWILLIAM HOTEL ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF £5MILLION INVESTMENT
- Ulster Tatler Awards 2019: Official Launch At Belfast Cathedral
- Lesley Joseph to play ‘Miss Hannigan’ in “Annie” at the Grand Opera House