posted on February 4th, 2019

Belfast Fashion Week Launch: Spring 2019


Northern Ireland’s fashionistas gathered at the Panama Cafe in Belfast for the launch of Belfast Fashion Week, Spring 2019. 

The twenty seventh season of the event did not disappoint as guests donned their most fabulous attire and united to watch local top models display some of Spring 2019’s key looks. 

See full coverage of this event in the March Edition of Ulster Tatler. 