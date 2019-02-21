Down Royal Toasts New Partnership With Shortcross Gin

Down Royal Racecourse has secured a major three-year sponsorship deal with Northern Ireland’s leading craft spirit, Shortcross Gin.

The agreement will see the Co. Down-based company become the racecourse’s exclusive Irish spirit partner, giving the brand naming rights for Down Royal’s premium hospitality suite.

‘The Shortcross Gin Suite’ will give the brand a presence amongst the 50,000 racegoers expected to attend the remaining 11 meetings on Down Royal’s 2019 racing calendar.

Distilled at the family home on Rademon Estate outside Downpatrick, Shortcross Gin is the brainchild of husband and wife, David and Fiona Boyd-Armstrong.

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive at Down Royal Racecourse said: “We’re delighted to welcome Shortcross Gin, Northern Ireland’s first craft gin, to our prestige stable of sponsors.

“The Boyd family has a strong history with the course and a genuine passion for horse racing so it is very fitting that the relationship has evolved further with this new partnership.”

Fiona Boyd-Armstrong, Managing Director of Shortcross Gin said: “We’re really excited to be partnering with Northern Ireland’s premier racecourse and for the very first time offering Shortcross Gin to the wider Down Royal audience.

“The race going experience provides us with the perfect environment to target and engage with a highly discerning crowd, providing them with the ultimate Shortcross Gin experience.”

Situated on the ground floor of the Hospitality Pavilion, ‘The Shortcross Gin Suite’ overlooks the finishing straight of the Down Royal racetrack so is an ideal location for guests to enjoy Down Royal’s premier hospitality.

For further information on upcoming race meetings at Down Royal visit www.downroyal.com/fixtures-tickets/