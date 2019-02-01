FITZWILLIAM HOTEL ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF £5MILLION INVESTMENT

Today, the five-star Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast is delighted to announce the completion of the second phase of development at its premises on Great Victoria Street bringing the total amount invested in the property since 2016 to £5million.

This latest phase of investment has seen the addition of a further 16 luxury bedrooms and a stunning new penthouse suite with panoramic views over the city. This follows an initial £2million refit in November 2016 which saw the introduction of the sumptuous, art deco inspired colour palettes and furnishings throughout the lobby and bedrooms.

General Manager of the Fitzwilliam Hotel, Cian Landers said: “Over the last ten years the Fitzwilliam Hotel has continuously invested in improving the offering available to our customers. We strive to ensure that our guests enjoy the best in luxury and service and this new development has once again allowed us to do just that. The addition of these new rooms and The Penthouse increases the total number of rooms to 146, a 12% increase which will help to meet the continuing rise in visitors seeking luxury accommodation in the city, which we are thrilled about.”

Designed and crafted by Christopher Ash and Project Orange, The Penthouse, on the 9th floor is a stand-out space, representing the pinnacle of luxury accommodation and has been completed in time for visitors attending this year’s British Open at Royal Portrush. The Penthouse has been individually designed and boasts a private wrap around roof terrace overlooking Belfast and its very own baby grand piano, perfect for entertaining.

The colour scheme of The Penthouse is predominantly pale as a counterpoint to the richness of the dark timber and balances backgrounds of cream and rose pink with signature green and gold accents. Furnishings are a combination of bespoke items designed by Project Orange and other pieces from premium contemporary furniture brands.

Speaking of the new suite, Christopher Ash, Director, Project Orange said: “It has been a pleasure to work with the Fitzwilliam Hotel to create a suite that we believe goes above and beyond all expectations. The Penthouse has been conceived with entertaining in mind, configuring a flowing sequence of spaces to capitalise on its amazing location with panoramic views over the city and is a great addition to Belfast.”

The additional 16 new rooms, located on the 8th and 9th floors also feature panoramic views and cater for those visitors who seek luxury when travelling away from home with five-star touches added to each room including Nespresso machines, GHD Hair Dryers and Smart TVs.

With over a decade of experience, the Fitzwilliam Hotel offers Five-Star fabulousness in the very heart of Belfast city.