Footloose The Musical at Grand Opera House

Belfast Music and Drama Society, the non-professional theatre company who staged the successful West Side Story last year, returns to Grand Opera House Belfast with another spectacular show – Footloose The Musical (27 Feb -2 March). This fun-loving, humorous, moving, feel-good production is based on the 1980s riveting screen sensation starring Kevin Bacon, which took the world by storm with its youthful spirit, dazzling dance and electrifying music.

Footloose The Musical tells the story of city boy Ren who thinks his life is over when he is forced to move to Bomont, an American rural backwater. Things are far worse than he could have ever imagined, as the town bans dancing. It isn’t long before Ren can’t resist breaking the rules, and he’s not alone.

Featuring a dynamic young cast, this fast-paced show is not only packed full of amazing dance sequences but features some classic 80s hits, including ‘Holding Out for a Hero,’ ‘Almost Paradise,’ ‘Let’s Hear it for the Boy,’ and of course the unforgettable title track ‘Footloose.’

Looking forward to Footloose The Musical Director Jordan Walsh, from Belfast Music and Drama Society, commented: “Belfast Music and Drama Society is delighted to return to Grand Opera House with the fantastic Footloose The Musical. Our talented and energetic cast will certainly get audiences tapping their feet to some of the 80s most well-known hits. It is such a privilege to return to The Grand Opera House stage and we’re very much looking forward to bringing this fantastic show to this historical venue It’s guaranteed to be a great night out.”



Footloose The Musical runs at Grand Opera House Belfast 27 Feb -2 March. Tickets from £30.75 – £17.25. For further details and booking visit www.goh.co.uk