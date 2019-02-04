Gala Ball At Titanic Belfast To Launch ‘Eyes On The 148th Open’

Tourism NI marked the start of the official buildup to The 148th Open at Royal Portrush with a celebration of Northern Ireland talent from across the worlds of sport, music, media, television and the arts.

Hosted by Stephen Watson and Claire McCollum, the theme of the event was ‘We’ve Come a Long Way’.

Speaking at the event, Tourism NI chairman Terence Brannigan said:

“The ambitious plans set ten years ago have transformed Northern Ireland and our ambitions for the future are just as big. Our golfing story is a global success and that has brought us right here tonight as we look forward to 190,000 fans and visitors from across the globe descending on Royal Portrush in July for the biggest sporting event ever held in Northern Ireland.”

See the March edition of Ulster Tatler for full coverage of this event.