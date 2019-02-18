Marine Hotel Ballycastle Jazzing Up 2019

The Marine Hotel in Ballycastle is jazzing up your 2019 with their new residency of Jazz performer, David Lyttle.

Described by Rolling Stone magazine as “one of the best, robust listening experiences you’re likely to have all year” and by The Independent as “the best in jazz coming out of Ireland today”, the hotel is excited to bring the jazz performer to the North Coast for their 2019 entertainment season. The residency at the Marine Hotel is the first rural residency to come off the back of his tour, which was set up by the Arts Council.

MOBO award nominated jazz drummer David Lyttle will play alongside rising star Joseph Leighton in Marconi’s Bar and Bistro for a number of dates throughout the upcoming Spring Summer Season at the hotel. For more information visit: marinehotelballycastle.com or call 028 2076 2222.