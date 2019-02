A scouting day took place at Rosie’s Closet dress shop in Newry recently. Miss NI, Katharine Walker and Mr NI, Adam Steenson were in attendance for the occasion as well as shop owner, Rosie Farrell. Scouts were on the look out for potential Miss Northern Ireland entrants for the upcoming 2019 competition.

Applications for Miss NI 2019 are still open at: https://acamodels.com/miss-ni-entry-form/