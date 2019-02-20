Northern Ireland Musicians Showcased At Major Music Gathering In Canada

Two of Northern Ireland’s top emerging artists, Steve Scullion of Malojian and singer-songwriter, Brigid O’Neill recently took part in Folk Alliance International- the world’s largest gathering of the folk music industry and community.

The five-day event took place in Montreal and offered musicians who are at critical stages of their careers the chance to promote their work through showcasing performances and networking with industry leaders.

Vanessa Reed, CEO at PRS Foundation said, “We’re delighted to partner with the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Invest NI in extending our vital career development and international showcasing opportunities to talented music creators in Northern Ireland. It’s fantastic news that the whole of the UK is now eligible to apply to this important fund which has a significant impact on music creators’ careers and continues to promote the strength of UK music worldwide.”

Ciaran Scullion, Head of Music, Arts Council of Northern Ireland added, ISF, is open to artists in Northern Ireland who wish to travel to and perform at music industry facing showcase events including, SXSW, WOMEX, Folk Alliance, Classical:NEXT, Eurosonic, JazzAhead, Reeperbahn Festival and Canadian Music Week. ISF can support costs for international travel, accommodation and visas for those artists invited to perform at an industry event in a territory that will be beneficial to their career development.

The International Showcase Fund is currently open for applications. Visit www.artscouncil-ni.org for details.