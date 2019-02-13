Over 35 restaurants set to dish up deliciousness for Belfast Restaurant Week

Belfast One and Destination CQ invite you to ditch the dishes this February as they launch Belfast Restaurant Week, a seven day long celebration of the city centre’s fantastic culinary offering.

Whether it’s classic French cuisine overlooking City Hall, tapas below the twinkling lights of Cathedral Quarter, or pizza and a pint, the event is certain to serve up a gastronomic feast for everyone.

The joint venture will run from Monday 18 to Sunday 24 February across over 35 restaurants in the BT1 and BT2 areas, with workshops and chef demonstrations in St George’s Market on Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd February.

Belfast One and Destination CQ are bringing Belfast Restaurant Week 2019 to the city centre as part of their marketing strategy aimed at driving domestic footfall by promoting the retail, leisure, culture, and entertainment offering, and showcasing what a unique city Belfast is.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Julie McCullagh, Marketing Manager of Belfast One said:

“We have been delighted with the interest from restaurateurs keen to sign up and the offering is shaping up to be absolutely fantastic.

“Each and every restaurant has worked hard to develop a special menu or event which will showcase their cuisine, their uniqueness, and their location within the city.

“We want to celebrate the amazing range of restaurants from the multi-award-winning Deanes, Coppi and The Great Room at The Merchant Hotel, to the new and emerging Jumon, Edo, Buba, Pizza Boutique and many, many more.

Julie concluded: “There is an excellent variety of food on offer so that every palate, budget, and dietary preference is catered for and the city will be alive with variety, flavour and most of all, choice.”

Gareth Neill, BID Manager, Destination CQ continued: “This fantastic event is aimed at showcasing the unique hospitality offering in Belfast and encouraging people to stay after work, have dinner somewhere new and enjoy the vibrant offer of what’s going on in Belfast.”

“From Monday to Thursday, diners can enjoy two courses for as little as £10 or £15 in over 25 restaurants from 5pm to 7pm.”

On Friday and Saturday there will be food workshops and chef demonstrations at St George’s Market, in partnership with Belfast City Council, from 10am to 3pm, as well as a host of other events across the city.

The week will be concluded with the Big Belfast Brunch on Sunday from 11am to 3pm which will be held across a number of restaurants.

A full list of the participating restaurants can be viewed at www.belfastrestaurantweek.org.