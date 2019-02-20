posted on February 20th, 2019
Parkview Special School Celebrates 50 Years
Parkview Special School recently hosted a black tie evening in celebration of their 50th Anniversary. The Lisburn based school provides specialist nursery, primary and post-primary education for pupils with severe learning difficulties and a range of educational needs.
Teachers, nursing staff and parents of some pupils attended the night at The Loughshore Hotel in Carrickfergus.
