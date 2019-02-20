posted on February 20th, 2019

Parkview Special School Celebrates 50 Years


Parkview Special School recently hosted a black tie evening in celebration of their 50th Anniversary. The Lisburn based school provides specialist nursery, primary and post-primary education for pupils with severe learning difficulties and a range of educational needs. 

Teachers, nursing staff and parents of some pupils attended the night at The Loughshore Hotel in Carrickfergus.

See the March edition of Ulster Tatler for full coverage.

Donna Pearson, Elaine McFarlane and Sophie Staunton
Paula Hall, Clare Gilliland and Sharon Curran
Colin Gilliland, James Curran and Alistair Hall
Ken Kilpatrick and Frances Kilpatrick
Cara Fitzsimons and Karen Moffatt
Katrina Campbell and Lauren Nannery