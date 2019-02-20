Real Spacecraft ‘Lands’ At Ulster Transport Museum

The spacecraft which transported the UK’s first European Space Agency astronaut, Tim Peake, to and from the International Space Station (ISS) has landed at the Ulster Transport Museum.

The craft, which was built by RSC Energia for ROSCOSMOS, the Russian Space Agency, was launched on December 5, 2015 carrying aboard Tim Peake, Yuri Malenchenko and Tim Kopra – the crewmates of Expedition 46. It returned to Earth on June 18, 2016 and soon after was acquired by the Science Museum Group.

Presented by Samsung and the Science Museum Group, The National Tour of Tim Peake’s Spacecraft includes the Soyuz TMA-19M capsule – complete with equipped interior and char marks on its outer body from its re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere – and is displayed along with its 25-metre diameter parachute and the Sokol KV-2 spacesuit Peake wore during his high-speed descent back to Earth.

Running alongside the exhibition, which coincides with the 2019 NI Science Festival, National Museums NI has a programme to accompany the exhibition including a series of interactive outreach events and activities for visitors and local schools.

The exhibition is expected to attract thousands of visitors during its time at the Ulster Transport Museum.

Kathryn Thomson, Chief Executive of National Museums NI, said,

“We’re delighted to work in partnership with the Science Museum Group and Samsung to bring the historic capsule to the Ulster Transport Museum for the final stop in what has been, and continues to be, a stimulating and engaging national touring exhibition.”

Director of the Science Museum Group, Sir Ian Blatchford, said,

“It is rare to see the star objects in Britain’s great museum collections touring the length and breadth of the country. I am thrilled that so many thousands of people have had the opportunity to see this extraordinary artefact of recent space history on its tour to date.

Linda Nolan, Marketing Director, Samsung Ireland said,

“We’re excited to be working with the Science Museum Group and the Ulster Transport Museum to help bring this piece of modern history to life by using technology such as Virtual Reality. Through this incredible experience we aim to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers and technologists.

To celebrate the arrival of Tim Peake’s spacecraft the Ulster Transport Museum will also play host to LaTe LaB, an adults-only light hearted evening of marvellous scientific experiments, shows and music inspired by the exhibition. LaTe LaB takes place on Friday, February 22 (18:30 – 22:20).

The exhibition will remain on display at the museum until Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Tim Peake’s spacecraft is free to visit, and Space Descent VR will be available to visitors aged 13 and over for £6.

For more information about the exhibition, visit www.nmni.com/soyuz .