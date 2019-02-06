Show-stopping line-up announced for Gradam Ceoil 2019

A world-class line-up of top trad talent has been announced for Gradam Ceoil TG4 2019. Known as ‘the Oscars of traditional music’, the live concert and awards show, which returns to Belfast for the second year, will take place at the Waterfront Hall on Sunday 17thFebruary,promising a night offoot-stomping entertainment right in the heart of Belfast.

Legendary traditional Irish band, Four Men & A Dog will headline the bill. All-Ireland céili band champions, The Thatch Céili Band, pivotal members of the Irish diaspora in London, will also perform on the night.

A dedicated Gradam Fringe Festival will also set the tone for the evening, with a host of free music events and workshops taking place throughout Belfast in the days building up to the main event. Running between Friday 15thand Sunday 17thFebruary, this year’s Gradam Fringe Programme promises a packed line-up of free music events, workshops and talks taking place throughout the city. Full details of the Gradam Fringe programme can be found at www.tg4.ie/en/programmes/gradam-ceoil/the-concert/.

Tickets for TG4 Gradam Ceoil Awards 2019are available from www.waterfront.co.ukor +44(0) 2890 334455