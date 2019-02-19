Take The 39 Steps Back to the Lyric this March

The Lyric Theatre and Bruiser Theatre Company are proud to present the return of the brilliant and hilarious sell out show of 2016 Alfred Hitchcock’s classic spy thriller – The 39 Steps ( 2 – 31 March), This fast-paced, action packed co-production features four fearless actor playing no fewer than 139 roles.

Based on the 1935 Hitchcock adventure film, The 39 Steps follows the adventures of the dashing hero Richard Hannay as he grapples with dastardly murderers, double-crossing secret agents and devastatingly beautiful women. Narrowly escaping from a succession of hair-raising escapades and hooting with laughter as he and his fellow characters deliver some of the funniest one-liners.

Featuring iconic set pieces from Hitchcock’s film: the train top chase, the Forth Bridge escape and Mr Memory at the Palladium, the four fearless stars of the show, Hannah Brackstone-Brown, Michael Condron, Michael Johnston and Benjamin Stratton, play no fewer than 139 roles between them.

The 39 Stepsis supported by Arts Council of Northern Ireland National Lottery funding and directed by Bruiser’s Artistic Director, Lisa May who commented: “We are delighted to be back in this co-production with the Lyric for this uproariously jolly and joyous version of the Hitchcock classic. The play is fast-paced and suits Bruiser’s physical theatre style which includes lots of action and comedic undertones, so there is never a dull moment.”

Executive Producer of the Lyric, Jimmy Fay, said: “The 39 Steps is a madcap, hilarious 1930s spy caper, and the perfect co-production for the Lyric and Bruiser. It has been one of our most successful shows and we are delighted to bring it back for audiences in Northern Ireland to enjoy.”

Performances run from 2 – 31 March, with preview performances from 2 – 5 March at 7.45pm (Tues – Sat) and 2.30pm (Sun Matinee). Tickets from £15.00 – £24.50 available now at www.lyrictheatre.co.uk or 028 9038 1081.