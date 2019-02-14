The Grand Opera House shows that ‘#Love Is Grand’ on Valentine’s Day

Northern Ireland’s most iconic Theatre showed an abundance of love to the people of Belfast this Valentine’s Day as it brought ‘#Love Is Grand’ to the city.

Celebrating all things love on 14 February, the Grand Opera House handed out single red roses – a potent symbol of love in this year’s pantomime Beauty and the Beast – to members of the public. The campaign also included a social media “treasure hunt”, giving people the chance to win show tickets and flowers, courtesy of Belfast florist Penelope Flowers.

Jackie Harte, Marketing Manager at the Grand Opera House, commented: “Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse for us to share the love of theatre and the love of live entertainment. We love to inspire, engage and entertain audiences from far and wide, and today we wanted to show our appreciation of our customers and the people who support us with a little gift of love from the Theatre.”

With over 300,000 people through the doors in 2018, the Grand Opera House excels at delivering extraordinary experiences for everyone through its outstanding programme of drama, dance, opera, comedy, musicals and family shows.

Jackie continued: “‘#Love Is Grand is a light hearted campaign designed simply to bring a little bit of happiness to someone’s day. Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to share some Grand Opera House love, which hopefully brought a smile to a few faces!”