TV chef James Martin’s ‘adventure’ comes to Northern Ireland

The superb Northern Irish food scene is in the spotlight this week in Great Britain with millions of people set to tune in to two episodes of the popular ITV show James Martin’s Great British Adventure, which were filmed here in Northern Ireland. The episodes, aired on Thursday (21 February) and Friday, were created by Blue Marlin and supported by Tourism Ireland and Tourism NI.

In the first episode, viewers see James meet up with his friend, chef Paul Rankin. Together, they visit the Giant’s Causeway, where they cook a fish stew for some of the tourists visiting the site. They visit Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil in Limavady and chat with owner Leona Kane. They also take part in a hovercraft race at Foylehov Activity Centre and, after a spot of mackerel fishing off the north coast, James prepares a mackerel and grapefruit salad for the crew.

Belfast, Moira and Strangford Lough all feature in the second episode. James enjoys a tour of Belfast with Paul Rankin and checks out some of the new visitor spots in the city, before heading for a game of golf. He meets with chef Danni Barry at her restaurant, Clenaghans in Moira; and checks out the nearby Himalayan Salt Chamber. James also spends time on Strangford Lough, fishing for his all-time favourite seafood – langoustines – and then cooks up a delicious lunch with the langoustines on the harbourside.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “We are delighted that the James Martin’s Great British Adventure crew chose to film two episodes in Northern Ireland. It’s a really great way of highlighting the superb culinary experience on offer here. Food and drink are vital elements of the holiday experience nowadays, so our message here in GB is that Northern Ireland is a superb choice for ‘foodies’ for a holiday or short break.

“Television and film are recognised as strong influencers for prospective holidaymakers and Tourism Ireland regularly works with TV and production companies in GB, and elsewhere around the world, to facilitate the making of travel and lifestyle programmes in Northern Ireland.”