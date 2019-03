Campbell College celebrated their 125thAnniversary with a high profile fashion show in association with their sister school, Strathearn as it turns 90 in 2019.

Cool FM’s Rebecca McKinney hosted the event and co-host Pete Snodden was DJ for the evening as some of Northern Ireland’s leading models took to the catwalk at the school’s Central Hall.

