Dame Mary Peters ‘Race For A Million’

Dame Mary Peters is aiming to raise £1 million for The Mary Peters Trust ahead of her 80th Birthday next year. The trust has played a huge part in the lives of thousands of young sportsmen and women for more than 40 years and now, Mary Peters has created the ‘Mary’s Race to a Million’ campaign.

As the finish line looms, the Trust has launched a series of events to try to hit this target, one of which was a social event in London recently. Famous faces came out in force to support the cause, from Princess Anne to Jimmy Nesbitt, some of the finest names in film, sport and business were attending.

