Exhibition celebrating female artists from Northern Ireland launches to mark International Women’s Day

A special exhibition featuring female artists from Northern Ireland has been launched in celebration of International Women’s Day this Friday 8th March. The exhibition, which includes works from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s contemporary art collection, runs from 1-31 March at the Burnavon Arts and Cultural Centre in Cookstown.

On show are some of the best examples of contemporary art from the artists in the region and covers a range of media including photography and painting. The exhibition features a range of artworks from emerging and established female artists and includes photography, painting, printmaking and drawing. Collectively, the exhibition brings together artworks which tell the stories of women from different cultures, life experiences and times. The nine artists featured include, Shalleen Temple, Eve O’Connor, Laura McDowell, Ailbhe Greaney, Suzanne Colledge, Sharon Kelly, Fiona Finnegan and Gemma Anderson.

The exhibition is a result of the Arts Council’s new Art Lending Scheme, a free scheme which is open to curators, galleries, and organisations interested in putting works from the Arts Council’s collection on public display. The exhibition at Burnavon has been curated by Joanna Johnston, Visual Arts Officer at the Arts Council, who is on hand to assist organisations in curating their own exhibition.

Suzanne Lyle, Head of Visual Arts, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented, “We are delighted to have works from the collection exhibited at the Burnavon Arts and Cultural Centre in celebration of International Women’s Day. By offering the collection for public display, we are helping to showcase the work of our artists and to introduce the public to Northern Ireland’s wealth of creative talent. I would encourage everyone to go along and see this exhibition at which promises to be an impressive mix of emerging and established artists.”

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake, commented on the new exhibition at the Burnavon, “I’m delighted that the Burnavon, Cookstown are able to showcase this fantastic exhibition of art from the Arts Council by female artists throughout March, which is most fitting as we celebrate International Women’s Day. I encourage everyone to call into the Burnavon and visit this free exhibition while we have it here in Mid Ulster.”

Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Frances Burton also said, “As we mark International Women’s Day, we recognise this year’s theme ‘Balance for Better’ through this incredible exhibition by female artists across Northern Ireland. It offers a great opportunity to enjoy some of the best examples of contemporary art from the Arts Council’s Collection, which I hope the residents of Mid Ulster will thoroughly enjoy.”

The Arts Council Collection Exhibition at the Burnavon Arts and Culture Centre continues until 31st March, visit, www.belfastexposed.org