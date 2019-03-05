LEGENDARY MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA RETURNS FOR MAJOR 12 MONTH UK TOUR

Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre Upstairs, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show has become the world’s favourite Rock ‘N’ Roll musical, having been performed worldwide for 45 years in more than 30 countries and translated into over 20 languages. This critically-acclaimed stunning new production is now back by public demand and returns for a 12 month UK tour starting at Theatre Royal Brighton on 13 December 2018.

This classic musical extravaganza will star Blue singer and Hollyoaks actor Duncan James* and West End star Stephen Webb* as Frank, Strictly Come Dancing Champion Joanne Clifton* as Janet and a1’s Ben Adams* as Brad. Kristian Lavercombe will also be reprising his role as Riff Raff, following more than 1300 performances in The Rocky Horror Show around the world. Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash hit show features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, “The Time-Warp”.

Duncan James said: “Frank is such an iconic role, it’s an honour to be able to play him and a role that I have always wanted to do. I’m so excited to be touring with such a fun and vibrant show, and to be working with this fantastic cast.”

Joanne Clifton said: “I’ve always loved Rocky Horror. I learnt the Time Warp in my dance classes in Grimsby when I was 4 years old … 30 years later and I’ll be jumping to the left on the actual Rocky Horror stage, I can’t quite believe it!

“It is such a loved show and anyone who has done it will tell you it’s the funniest show to work on….Rocky Horror is a show about being who you want to be – and that’s what we’re all striving for.”

Ben Adams added: “Performing in Rocky Horror is a dream come true – I love the show so much it inspired me to write my own musical Eugenius! Joanne and I make quite a team and I’m sure that the whole cast will be raising the roof night after night as we perform for all the amazingly devoted Rocky fans. Bring on the stilettos!”

Ben also commented on how the audience “can come into the theatre and enjoy two, two and a half hours of just forgetting about everything else and having the best time. That’s what Rocky Horror did for me…it’s all about being yourself and the interaction with the audience.”

Stephen Webb said: “What an incredible opportunity to bring such a bold, energetic show across the UK. Frank is a dream role! I’m so pleased to be a part of the Rocky team, and can’t wait to give it everything I’ve got.”

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits. The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science-fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation meaning, of course, getting dressed in the most outrageous fancy dress.

The Rocky Horror Show first began life in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court’s Theatre Upstairs. It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre, 1973-79 and the Comedy Theatre in the West End, 1979-80. In 1975 it was transformed into a film called ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’. This film adaptation took over $135 million at the Box Office and is still shown in cinemas around the world more than 40 years after its premiere, making it the longest running theatrical release in cinema history. Many stars including Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Jerry Springer, Jason Donovan and Meatloaf have appeared in The Rocky Horror Show over the past 45 years.

In 2015, as part of a sold-out season at London’s Playhouse Theatre, a special star-studded Gala charity performance in aid of Amnesty International was broadcast to over 600 cinemas across the UK and Europe. The live screening – featuring a host of celebrities playing The Narrator including Stephen Fry, Mel Giedroyc, Emma Bunton, Ade Edmondson, Anthony Head and Richard O’Brien – smashed box office records and was the biggest grossing film in cinemas across the UK. The performance was subsequently screened on the Sky Arts channel.

Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, The Rocky Horror Show is the boldest bash of them all. But be warned, this show has rude parts!

Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show runs at the Grand Opera House from 18th – 23rd March.