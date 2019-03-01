Mervyn Stewart Named ‘Retailer of the Year’ by Skoda UK

Local firm Mervyn Stewart has been announced as the Retailer of the Year by Skoda UK – the top award at this year’s prestigious ceremony held in Tobacco Dock, London.

The award presented by singer-songwriter and Skoda Brand Ambassador Paloma Faith recognises the achievements of best performing Skoda Retailers in the UK Network.

Mervyn Stewart is a family run business, with expert local knowledge – operating in Belfast for over 50 years. Mervyn Stewart’s North Down branch claimed the award which is based on 10 Key Performance Indicators such as customer satisfaction, after sales performance, training, vehicles sales and finance performance.

Stephen Stewart, Managing Director at Mervyn Stewart comments: “I am absolutely delighted with the result. It is only possible to win this award when everyone is focused on delivering excellence for our customers and what makes it so meaningful is that we achieved it together. I’d like to say a huge thank you to all of our staff and customers, without them we would not be here.”

Mervyn Stewart topped off its previous sales category win from 2018 by taking home this year’s coveted top prize – based on excellent performance throughout the year. Karen Bickerstaff, Operations Director for Mervyn Stewart commented: “We are extremely proud to have won this award, it is a credit to the whole team who work extremely hard all year to ensure we provide the best possible service to our customers. The sense of team spirit in the dealership is incredible and everyone works so well together, it’s a great team to be part of.’

The annual awards were created by the Czech manufacturer to highlight the hard work and dedication of its Retailer network. With 130 retailers across the UK and Northern Ireland and 10 key categories awarded, competition is fierce.”

Rod McLeod, Director, ŠKODA UK, commented on the awards: “We are proud to work alongside some of the best retailers in the UK. Our retailers continue to deliver fantastic service and value to customers and I’d personally like to congratulate the whole network for their results over the past 12 months.” For more information visit www.mervynstewart.com or find us on Facebook.