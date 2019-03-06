Prince William And Kate Middleton Make Surprise Royal Visit To Belfast

Prince William and Kate Middleton made a surprise visit to Northern Ireland for a two day trip which took them from Belfast to Ballymena and beyond.

Whilst the trip was kept under wraps until the last minute for security reasons, once the Royal couple arrived it was the topic of conversation all over the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were treated to a true Northern Irish trip as they pulled pints in Belfast’s Empire Music Hall and had a kick about on the Windsor Park pitch. They spent time in Co Fermanagh at an activity and residential centre as well as greeting crowds in Ballymena to name but a few of their activities whilst they were here.

For full coverage of the Royal Visit, see the April Edition of Ulster Tatler.