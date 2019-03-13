The Fitzwilliam Hotel Belfast Celebrates 10 Years

The Fitzwilliam Hotel is celebrating its tenth birthday this month after opening its doors to the public for the first time in March 2009.

Affectionately known as ‘The Fitz’ by locals, it welcomes over 60,000 guests each year, including high profile guests such as Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Hillary and President Bill Clinton.

The Fitzwilliam Hotel prides itself on its people and the ability to go above and beyond guest expectations such as a receptionist providing a guest with a choice of three evening gowns after she realised she had forgotten her own. Or when a member of the concierge team drove halfway to Dublin to reunite one of their youngest guests with his favourite teddy bear; much to the relief of Mum and Dad!

The hotel has made its mark in the tourism industry and has celebrated many milestones and successes. In 2016, Tourism Northern Ireland officially marked the hotel with a five-star rating. Last year, the hotel was then further awarded a five-star rating by the AA, acknowledging its excellence in hospitality. The à la carte restaurant was also presented with an AA Rosette Award for its quality of food and fresh produce.

General Manager of the Fitzwilliam Hotel, Cian Landers said:

“The hotel’s success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees who have helped The Fitzwilliam to become the top hotel choice in Belfast.”

Among the Fitzwilliam employees, there is a group who have worked at the hotel since the opening of the doors in 2009 and are extremely proud to celebrate this birthday with the hotel.

Janine Gelston, Director of Sales and Marketing said:

“Having recently joined the team, it is an honour to come on board at such a monumental time in the hotel’s life. The tourism industry in Northern Ireland is booming and the future is looking very exciting!”

