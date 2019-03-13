Virgin Media Reveal New Belfast Offices

Virgin Media has opened a brand new state of the art office in Belfast. Former Ireland International rugby stars, Stephen Ferris and Isle van Staden, joined Virgin Media Ireland CEO Tony Hanway and the local Virgin Media Team to officially open the new office.

The new headquarters will be home to the majority of the company’s 350 Belfast employees, many of who are overseeing the company’s multi-million pound network expansion and investment programme.

Virgin Media has invested more than £65 million in Northern Ireland since 2015 and now 300,000 homes and businesses are connected to its ultrafast, gigabit-capable network.

Tony Hanway, CEO of Virgin Media Ireland, said:

“Virgin Media is Northern Ireland’s fastest widely available broadband provider and our new office signals our continuing and unstinting commitment to the province.“

We’ve big plans to continue rolling out our gigabit capable network to more citizens and businesses to support economic growth and underpin Northern Ireland’s long-term success.”

Since Virgin Media launched its Project Lighting expansion programme in 2015, more than 100,000 premises in Northern Ireland have been connected to Virgin Media’s network and more than 300,000 homes and businesses can benefit from the new speeds.

More than 10 million metres of cable have been laid by their build crews across Northern Ireland as part of Virgin Media’s network expansion programme. The company is a major investor in Belfast, having connected 98% of the city to its ultrafast network.

Virgin Media’s new network investment is supporting the Belfast Region City Deal where up to £1 billion could be invested over the next decade, generating up to 20,000 jobs across the region.