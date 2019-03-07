Young Playwrights Shows Performed At Lyric Theatre

The Lyric Theatre and Fighting Words Belfast have reached the final hurdle of the Young Playwrights Programme ahead of their performance this Sunday 10thMarch.

From January, 6 young playwrights (aged 14-18) have been working with industry professionals to bring the scripts they have written to life. Under the guidance of professional actors, directors and designers, the plays have taken shape, allowing these young people to understand the creative process and gain experience.

These brand-new pieces will be performed as part of the 21stBelfast Children’s Festival on a showcase at the Lyric’s Naughton Studio on Sunday 10thMarch.

The Right Twig has been led for the Lyric Theatre by Rebecca Mairs, Literary Manager at the Lyric Belfast, who said:

“It’s been such a pleasure to work with these fantastic young writers over the course of this pilot programme, and we’ve been bowled over by their enthusiasm, commitment, and fascinating ideas. If this group are anything to go by, the future of Northern Irish theatre is in good hands. ”

Emily DeDakis from Fighting Words Belfast, said:

“It’s brilliant to have the space to work in-depth with these six amazing teenage writers. They’ve got a unique chance to learn & experiment right in the Lyric — and it’s so important that our national theatre feels like their home.”

This programme has been supported by Belfast City Council and by National Lottery funding through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

The Right Twig is showcased for one night only on Sunday 10th March at 7pm. This is a free event but booking is required.

Contact www.lyrictheatre.co.uk or 028 9038 1081 for more information.