Insight.Out Financial has announced Action Cancer as its charity partner for 2019

Insight.Out Financial invests in charity partnership with Action Cancer

East Belfast based company, Insight.Out Financial, has pledged to raise £5,000 for Action Cancer, Northern Ireland’s leading local cancer charity, through an exciting campaign of fundraising activities for 2019.

These funds will help Action Cancer screen an additional 62 ladies aged 40-49 and 70+ or provide another 42 counselling sessions for local people affected by cancer.

Speaking at the launch of the partnership, Managing Director of Insight.Out Financial, Jayne Gibson, said:

“We are really proud to be able to work with a charity that directly supports people by raising money that creates and maintains services that save lives and resources that comfort, reassure and support those living with cancer.”

Lucy McCusker, Corporate Fundraising Manager, added:

“The team at Insight.Out has planned an exciting range of fundraises, from static cycles, to a Great Gatsby evening, to taking part in our Bra Walk on Friday 14thJune in Belfast City Centre.”

To support Insight.Out Financial in its fundraising initiatives visitwww.insightoutfinancial.com, @InsightOutFin on Twitter or search for Insight.Out Financial on Facebook for further information, alternatively, you can contact Lucy McCusker from Action Cancer – lmccusker@actioncancer.org.