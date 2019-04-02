A Midsummer Night’s Dream With A Magical Twist

Terra Nova Productions is bringing their innovative and game-changing approach to one of Shakespeare’s best loved comedies to and North Down. A Midsummer Night’s Dream will feature a range of diverse communities from across the borough performing in a transformed Queen’s Hall Newtownards in a bold, engaging, magical intercultural theatrical event.

Canadian Artistic Director of Terra Nova Productions Andrea Montgomery has made bold choices in staging this far-from-traditional production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. She has flipped the gender of various roles and reached out to friends and colleagues across the UK arts scene to cast outstanding black actors alongside exciting local talent. She has cracked open the play: the fairy world showcases improvised dance ‘rumbles’ between magical gangs, south American salsa crops up at the play’s royal wedding, and a newly created court masque features some of the best text from across Shakespeare’s entire cannon. Bottom and the clodhopping mechanicals have been transformed into Bottom and a hilarious group of Women’s Institute ladies, played by women from across the Ards and North Down borough.



Andrea said:

“We are committed to making outstanding intercultural work in Northern Ireland and the Dream project is a testament to this. The play uses the outrageous power of love to challenge all the old rules, and that is very exciting.”

The production will be free to attend and tickets will be available to book in March.

There are still opportunities to get involved in the Dream project and to participate in this large scale production.

For more information see: www.terranovaproductions.net/dream