A Streetcar Named Desire returns to the Lyric

The Lyric Theatre is proud to present Tennessee Williams’ iconic play A Streetcar Named Desire, 4 May – 8 June. Directed by Irish Times Theatre Award winning director Emma Jordan, the last time it was performed at the Lyric was in 1984 with Stella McCusker playing the tragic heroine – Blanche DuBois.

Set in the stifling heat of New Orleans’ Latin Quarter in the 1940s, A Streetcar Named Desire follows wilting southern beauty, Blanche DuBois (Aoibheann McCann), as she attempts to escape her former life and past trauma. Blanche takes up residence in her sister Stella’s (Meghan Tyler) cramped two-room apartment, much to the irritation of her boorish and abrasive brother-in-law Stanley. But as details of Blanche’s past come to light, she incurs the suspicion and then wrath of Stanley (Mark Huberman), and her sense of reality begins to shatter.

Culminating in a violent clash of characters and natures, illusion and reality, A Streetcar Named Desire brings the subjects of gender, identity, sexuality, desire and fate into stark light in this Pulitzer Prize-winning play. The latest Lyric production will be given a contemporary feel by director Emma Jordan.

Delighted to support the work of the Lyric Theatre, Damian Smyth, Head of Drama and Literature at The Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “So many of Tennessee Williams’s themes resonate with strains in Irish culture and society, and with the exceptional vision of Emma Jordan and the classic that is A Streetcar Named Desire the Lyric has found the perfect pairing for yet another memorable evening of theatre.”

Executive Producer of the Lyric Theatre, Jimmy Fay, added: “We are thrilled to be bringing A Streetcar Named Desire back to the Lyric Theatre this summer, which will be directed by the excellent and award winning Emma Jordan. Perhaps Williams’ most acclaimed work, this play will fascinate audiences with its contemporary feel whilst still staying to true to the extraordinary truth and spirit of this essential classic.”

Performances run from 4 May – 8 June, with preview performances from 4 – 7 May, at 7.45pm (Tues – Sat) and 2.30pm (Sat & Sun Matinee). Tickets from £15.00 – £24.50 available now at www.lyrictheatre.co.uk or 028 9038 1081.