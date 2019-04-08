posted on April 8th, 2019
Action Cancer Fashion Show At La Mon Hotel
A fashion show was hosted recently at La Mon hotel in aid of Action Cancer. People from all over arrived at the hotel to support this worthy cause.
As Northern Ireland’s leading, local cancer charity, Action Cancer’s aim is to save lives and support local people through cancer awareness, prevention, detection and support. Action Cancer does not receive government funding so rely heavily on donations and fundraising events.
