SOAKS SCOOP TOP AWARD

Wayne Lyons, managing director of Soaks Bathrooms, Belfast, recently picked up the bathroom retailer of the year in UK & Ireland at the prestigious KBB awards 2019 held in Manchester.

Nearly half of Soaks’ customers travel from southern Ireland and mainland UK. Soaks’ creative marketing sets it apart – for example, a recent marketing campaign to increase ‘shower toilet’ sales saw them installed in local high-end Japanese restaurants with the slogan “We are behind with our behinds” – in Japan over 70% of toilets are washlets. Available exclusively at Soaks Bathrooms”.

To see more products, head to soaksbathrooms.com