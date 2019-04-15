posted on April 15th, 2019
Bathroom retailer of the year
SOAKS SCOOP TOP AWARD
Wayne Lyons, managing director of Soaks Bathrooms, Belfast, recently picked up the bathroom retailer of the year in UK & Ireland at the prestigious KBB awards 2019 held in Manchester.
Nearly half of Soaks’ customers travel from southern Ireland and mainland UK. Soaks’ creative marketing sets it apart – for example, a recent marketing campaign to increase ‘shower toilet’ sales saw them installed in local high-end Japanese restaurants with the slogan “We are behind with our behinds” – in Japan over 70% of toilets are washlets. Available exclusively at Soaks Bathrooms”.
