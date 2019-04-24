‘Be Our Guest’ at the transformed Hillsborough Castle

A transformed Hillsborough Castle and Gardens , Co. Down, has thrown open its doors with a host of exciting events and activities for all the family. Until 28 April, ‘Be Our Guest’ offers families a chance to explore over 100 acres of majestic gardens. In a series of theatrical encounters meet fascinating characters from the Castle’s past, including America’s founding father Benjamin Franklin, who visited Hillsborough Castle during the 1770s. Join the 3rd Marquess of Downshire as he regales audiences with folk tales in the enchanting gardens, while Lady Alice shares stories of her magical wedding. For the eagle-eyed visitors, look out for top secret security officers from MI5 and the CIA as they reveal what happened behind the scenes at the 2003 Presidential visit to Hillsborough Castle.