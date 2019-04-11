Belfast Business Awards 2019 shortlist is revealed!

The eager wait is finally over…today the shortlist for the most prestigious business awards in Northern Ireland, the Belfast Business Awards 2019 has been revealed…

Organised and hosted by Belfast Chamber with Principal Sponsor, Bank of Ireland UK, the annual, highly-coveted ceremony have become synonymous with recognising, promoting and rewarding the excellence of Belfast-based companies.

Over 100 of Belfast’s top businesses have made the shortlist spanning 21 categories from Best Technology Based Business, Environmental Best Practice, Best Company to Work for, and Young Business Person of the Year (under30) to the Bank of Ireland UK Lifetime Achievement award.

The gala ceremony will take place on Friday 10th May 2019 at Titanic Belfast, the World’s Number One tourist destination and will be hosted once-again by Sarah Travers and Pete Snodden

Commenting on this year’s shortlist Paul McClurg, Head of Business Banking Belfast from partner Bank of Ireland UK said: “We are delighted to be part of these local business “Begin” journeys, supporting them as they progress towards achieving their ambition and celebrating their talent and success, as an important part of a diverse business community in Belfast.”

Rajesh Rana, President of Belfast Chamber commented: “Over the next couple of weeks, a series of interviews will take place with a panel of judges to decide the overall winners in each category.

“There will also be extensive mystery shopping for the customer service and hospitality-based categories, so I encourage everyone to go the extra mile and showcase their business and staff to their absolute best ability.

Rajesh concluded: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the entrants for the time and effort that has gone into the entries and to congratulate those shortlisted.”

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by contacting Belfast Chamber or visit www.belfastchamber.com.