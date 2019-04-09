CastleCourt Cracks it with Big ‘Unboxing’ Easter Eggstravaganza

CastleCourt brings back ‘unboxing’ phenomenon to Belfast with live YouTube heroes and a monster-sized inflatable Easter egg as part of a Cracking Easter Eggstravaganza

Northern Ireland’s best-loved shopping centre, CastleCourt, is bringing the internet phenomenon of “unboxing” alive in Belfast this Easter, as part of a fun-filled, experiential event for children over Easter weekend – The Big Unbox.

Unboxing is one of the latest crazes to sweep the internet, thrilling millions of viewers, which show youngsters inspecting their latest buys, toys, gifts and surprises in their own unique and entertaining way.

Now, CastleCourt has specially arranged another ultimate unboxing experience as part of its cracking Easter eggstravaganza on Friday 19th and Saturday 20 April from 12.00-4.00pm and is inviting families to take part in all the free action – which includes a giant-sized bouncy inflatable Easter egg to help burn off all that energy.

By registering your kids to take part using the special QR CODE (pasted below), they will be in with a chance to unbox a grand prize of £500 family holiday gift voucher alongside toys, Easter eggs and other great giveaways, all kindly donated by many of the centre’s top retailers, including The Entertainer and Hawkins Bazaar.

Other stores including American Candy, Matalan and Beleaf Juice Bar are also taking part, in what is one of CastleCourt’s biggest-ever prize giveaway events ever. Videos of your kids having fun inside the giant inflatable egg and ‘unboxing’ their surprise are available and can even be revisited back home to share with family and friends.

There’s plenty more though! YouTube sensations Beau from Beau’s Toy Farm will also be at CastleCourt on Friday 19 April from 1.00-4.00pm and both Tash Baller and his sister Tianna-Leanne will be at CastleCourt on 20 April 2019 from 12.00-3.00pm – which when combined with a Cool FM Roadshow and a walkabout by Peppa Pig and George, there’s no end to the thrills on offer.

CastleCourt Centre Manager Paul McMahon said.

“Unboxing is the runaway YouTube phenomena and we’re thrilled to be bringing it back to Belfast. With the biggest inflatable Easter Egg you’ve ever seen, free prizes, YouTube stars to meet and greet kids, Peppa Pig and her brother George for photo opportunities, Cool FM and treats a-plenty, this is a truly magical two-day family fun experience that’s going to be really hard to beat this Easter”.

Over the course of the two-day event, CastleCourt will also have a special electronic gaming area with eight screens, an inflatable ball pit, a bouncy castle, and a piñata game.

Register now and let your child giggle with delight as their imaginations take flight at the free family ‘Big Unbox’ at CastleCourt this Easter weekend. Pre-registration is essential using the QR code below or this link https://x33q5.app.goo.gl/kngY