Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival comes out swinging for its big 2-0! 

One of the sassiest, brassiest and classiest acts in the Irish cultural calendar – the Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival – is pulling the stops out for its 20th birthday!

2-12 May for the 20th Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival.

The 11-day extravaganza will feature over 100 events in over 20 venues across Cathedral Quarter and beyond with a bumper programme of live music, comedy, literature, theatre, film, visual art and more!

Speaking at the Programme Launch, Festival Director Sean Kelly explained how far CQAF had come since the early days.

“Much has changed in the Cathedral Quarter since our first modest festival back in 2000. We invite festival goers, fun lovers and cultural heads to come help us celebrate! After 20 years in the game, we promise you’re in good hands!”

Roisin McDonough, Chief Executive of principle funders, the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said:

“The Arts Council, as principal funder through our public and National Lottery funds, is proud to support the Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival as it delivers another inspirational programme of arts.”

To see the full line-up and buy tickets go to www.cqaf.com

Tickets will also be on sale from 4 April by telephone or in person at the Visit Belfast Centre, and also from the Visit Belfast Desk at the International Airport.