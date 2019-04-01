First International Round Square Conference takes place in NI at Rockport School

The Round Square, an organisation of more than 200 schools from 50 countries across the globe, recently met in Northern Ireland.

Rockport School in Craigavad was the designated school hosting the first-ever Round Square International Conference to take place in Northern Ireland.

Over 160 students and 40 teachers from 30 schools across the world visited famous sites, including the Giant’s Causeway and Crumlin Road Gaol.

Marking five years since Rockport School became the first and only school in Ireland – both North and South – to be accepted into the Round Square worldwide association of schools, Rockport developed a programme of events for this conference that are reflective of Round Square’s ideals: internationalism, democracy, environmentalism, adventure, leadership and service.

Mr George Vance, Headmaster of Rockport School commented:

“To have such a diverse representation of Round Square schools from across the globe visit Rockport School and many of Northern Ireland’s historic sites, is truly incredible. Our guests have been in awe of our landmarks and incredible scenery, and we are truly honoured to be hosting this first-ever Round Square conference in Ireland.”

With the theme of ‘Our Changed Environment’, the students also took part in a discussion in the chambers at Stormont, Parliament Buildings and the visit concluded with a conference event at Titanic Belfast.