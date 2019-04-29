Galgorm Resort & Spa welcomes innovative brand SkinCeuticals as official skincare partner

Galgorm Resort & Spa, now firmly established as one of Ireland’s leading venues for wellbeing and beauty, has announced the addition of advanced skincare brand SkinCeuticals as part of its spa offering, and will be the only stockist in Northern Ireland.

Widely recognised by skincare experts across the world as one of the most effective product ranges on the market, SkinCeutical’s position as a front-runner in the skincare industry with simple, effective principles – prevent, correct and protect – fit perfectly with Galgorm’s own skincare ethos and standards.

SkinCeuticals delivers advanced skincare to help improve the overall healthy appearance of the skin, using clinically proven beneficial ingredients such as vitamin C and final formulations backed by science. Partaking in studies to the highest dermatological standards means SkinCeuticals products bring out the best in every skin type.

Skincare conscious customers can choose from one-off facials or opt for a more in-depth regime with a course of four or six treatments and experience luxury wellness with each session including full use of Galgorm’s Thermal Spa facilities and refreshments.

Each treatment will include a personal skin consultation with a SkinCeuticals trained therapist who will assess skin under a Skinscope scanner and create a bespoke treatment regime for each customer using products specifically to prevent damage, correct and protect skin.

One of the most innovative treatments Galgorm Spa offers is the SkinCeuticals mild peel which continues to raise the bar and consists of Glycolic and Lactic acid which is used to gently exfoliate dead skin cells, whilst increasing moisture levels and cell turnover, as well as a specialised mask for brightening, deep cleansing, hydration and calming or pigment correction to leave skin feeling fresh, glowing and radiant.

Spa Manager at Galgorm Resort, said “SkinCeuticals is a pioneering brand which delivers advanced skincare to rejuvenate and maintain healthy looking skin. There is a wealth of skincare brands on the market to choose from, but few measure up to the scientific backing behind the exceptional results of using SkinCeuticals. We are incredibly excited and honoured to be the first spa in Northern Ireland to offer this to our customers”.

Elaine O’Reilly, Business Development Manager at SkinCeuticals said, “We’re delighted to partner with the award-winning spa at Galgorm who continue to raise the bar in health, beauty and skincare. Galgorm’s continued commitment and dedication to their clients in the wellbeing of their skin is truly commendable and we are incredibly excited to be a part of this”.

The SkinCeuticals treatment range is now available at Galgorm Resort & Spa, visit https://www.galgorm.com/expert-skin-specific-facial.html for more information.