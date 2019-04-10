Get ‘Ready to Go’ as ‘Things Can Only Get Better ‘ at this Year’s Dalriada Festival

Get ready for making magical memories with the family on Saturday 13th & Sunday 14thJuly as Northern Ireland’s biggest family festival weekend the Dalriada Festival 2019, powered by Purple Bricks, makes a huge return. Proudly supported by Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, this year’s programme, located at the historic Glenarm Castle, will not disappoint. With live music from top, well known UK artists from the 90s to the present day, fine food and drink and a wide range of activities for kids – this is one family festival you simply cannot miss.

With so much to do and see over the two days here’s a guide to the top five must sees, which will ensure you have the best Dalraida Festival experience:

Check out the amazing music line-up

This is one line-up that you do not want to miss. Over the two days you can watch top class performers, featuring nostalgic 90s and present day acts, including: Peter Andre (exclusive Northern Ireland date), Fleur East, Samantha Harvey, Atomic Kitten, D:Ream, East 17, Republica, Phats & Small – to name but a few. There will also be a fantastic mix of local singers and bands. A festival crafted with the family in mind

They were a big hit in 2016 and they are back again for this year, kids will love Paw Patrol with kids TV stars Chase & Marshall, Sam & Mark from CBBC’s Big Friday Wind Up and the nation’s favourite little green Tractor Ted will bring a real life farm courtesy of the Official Tractor Ted team. Amazing food

Take in the beautiful aroma of the ‘Celtic Smoke’ International BBQ competition sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society. Also look out for an array of local producers and vendors including the street food market, chef demonstrations, pop-up restaurant and a family dining area. Stay the whole weekend

Why not pack up the family camping kit, caravan or campervan and pitch up at the fantastic festival camp site. For something more luxurious, there is also 5* Glamping available. Wake up in the beautiful surroundings of the Glenarm Estate and step right into the festival atmosphere from morning to evening. Guaranteed fun for everyone. Check out the historic surroundings of Glenarm Estate and Castle

The Dalriada Festival has been held at the historic grounds of Glenarm Estate since 2011. Festival goers will have access to the beautiful Castle, home to the current Lord and Lady Dunluce and their family, for scheduled tours; the wonderful tearooms where all food is created onsite and of course the internationally renowned walled garden.

Nigel Campbell, Festival Director, commented:

“ We are delighted to be back with the Dalriada Festival 2019. Every year we aim to create a festival with families in mind. The beautiful Glenarm Estate and castle is a fantastic backdrop for our amazing festival programme. We are very excited to announce our main stage line up featuring current and nostalgic greats including Peter Andre and Fleur East. We are also delighted to welcome back Paw Patrol’s Chase and Marshall – a huge hit with kids in 2016 along with the stars of CBBC’s Big Friday Wind Up, Sam and Mark. With an amazing food offering, access across the stunning estate and a top class family camping zone – families are guaranteed to make magical memories with us this summer.”

Dalriada Festival early bird tickets (available until 14th April) starting from £25 for adults, £17.50 for teens (13-18), seniors, carers and visitors with disabilities. Children under 12 go FREE. Camping Packages are now on sale. Parking is FREE. For further information and ticket details visit www.dalriadafestival.co.uk Follow Dalriada Festival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram #DALFEST19.