Harmony Live 2019 Unveil Festival Line-Up

Harmony Live have announced the line up for this years festival which is due to take place in Holywood Rugby grounds from 31stMay-2ndJune 2019.

The Adventures, whose single ‘Broken Land’ was the most played song on BBC Radio 1 in 1988, performed a sell-out reunion gig last year at The Belfast Empire, which was supposed to be a ‘one off’ and ‘last ever gig.’ Harmony Live, however, has convinced them to play one more time, so this could be the last opportunity to see this multi talented pop/rock Belfast outfit.

The Four of Us will get the festival off to a great start, performing hits from their debut, double platinum album ‘Songs for the Tempted’ such as ‘Mary’, ‘She Hits Me’ and ‘Drag My Bad Name Down’, as well as newly released material.

The second night welcomes National and International talent with 90s favourites Feederas the headliners. These Welsh rockers have sold over five million records over the past 22 years and look forward to bringing their anthemic rock music to County Down for the first time.

New Yorkers Fun Lovin’ Criminals, who are best known for their hit ‘Scooby Snacks’, will also take to the stage on the Saturday night, with DJ, broadcaster, author and producer ‘Huey Morgan’ fronting this cult rock/hip hop outfit.

Co Down Teenage You Tube sensations Dea Matronawill play support to Feeder and Fun Lovin’ Criminals and promise to “bring a lot of hair, smiles and crushed velvet flares to proceedings”. This all-girl band will bring an incredible amount of youthful energy and perform their own compositions as well as covers of class rock songs to get the party started.

The finale night gives a platform for Ciaran Lavery and Villiers and the Villainsto shine. These critically acclaimed Northern Irish artists will play support to Alabama 3, whose hit single ‘Woke up This Morning’ appears as the theme tune for the HBO series The Sopranos. Local Holywood band, The Alexanders, will kick start the night and are honoured to be playing their biggest gig to date.

Festival director, Mari Jackson says:

“Our festival committee has been working tirelessly over the past few months to put together a really strong line-up. Harmony Live attracted over 10,000 people last year to Holywood which not only firmly puts Holywood and County Down on the tourism map but simultaneously benefits our local restaurants, bars, taxis etc who say this is the busiest weekend of the year – thanks to the festival.”

For further information see: www.harmonyholywood.co.uk

Tickets available at: https://www.wegottickets.com/f/11923