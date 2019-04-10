The Power of Hope set to bring Hundreds of Thousands Together

On Saturday, May 11th it is anticipated that a quarter of a million people across 19 countries will participate in the 11th annual Darkness Into Light walk, organised by Pieta House to de-stigmatise suicide and raise funds for suicide prevention, suicide bereavement and self-harm. Joining them will be thousands of people in Northern Ireland walking at 12 venues in all six counties.

Electric Ireland proudly supports Darkness Into Light and recognises Pieta House’s flagship fundraising event has become a global movement of comfort, solidarity and hope for all those affected by suicide and self-harm. By walking from Darkness into Light, everyone can play a part in removing the stigma around suicide and self-harm and spreading the power of hope throughout the world. In acknowledgement of this, Electric Ireland has launched The Power Hope campaign to encourage more people to walk and experience the positive impact that participation can have.

Commenting Clare McAllister, NI Residential Manager, Electric Ireland, said, “Already many thousands of people experience the power of hope that taking part in Darkness Into Light brings. We are extending the invitation to everyone in Northern Ireland to experience it also and to help further strengthen the amazing power of hope brought about by the event by signing up to walk on 11th May.

“Each year in Northern Ireland there is a growth in the number of people signing up and also in the number of venues where Darkness Into Light takes place. Three more walks are added to the nine that took place last year which is fantastic as the more people take part, the more we can together, offer hope, community and solidarity to people impacted by suicide and self-harm.”

Speaking on this movement of hope, Marie Peelo, Deputy Director of Funding & Advocacy, Pieta House said: “From rural communities to major cities, suicide is an epidemic that affects all communities. In 2017, 305 people died by suicide in Northern Ireland – nobody is immune to suicide. We want to live in a world where suicide is replaced by hope, where self-care replaces self-harm and where stigma is replaced by acceptance. The only way we can tackle this crisis is together – in our communities, in our places of work, in the sports clubs we are part of. With the help of our community, we can help prevent suicide”

Electric Ireland has sponsored Darkness into Light for the past seven years. Over that time the walk has grown to become a vast movement with the common goal of helping those in our communities affected by suicide to look forward with hope. To find out where a walk is taking place close to you visit https://www.darknessintolight.ie/