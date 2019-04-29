Walking Festival Back for Another Giant Year

The Mourne International Walking Festival returns for 2019

The Mourne International Walking Festival celebrates twenty-one years of outdoor enjoyment and discovery this year when this award-winning event returns on Friday 28th June.

Celebrating everything the stunning Mourne Mountains area encapsulates and offering an adventure of discovery through its sweeping slopes and beautiful coastline views, the Festival brings three days of exploration and excitement.

This year’s special event kicks off on Friday 28th June and runs until Sunday 30th and will feature a range of routes suitable for those who are just starting out, those keen to put their best foot forward and those more experienced to walking a tougher terrain. Featuring new and exciting routes, one of which takes walkers past two stunning scenes where the legendary Game of Thrones was filmed and another which passes through a mountain via a tunnel, this year’s festival is set to be bigger and better than ever.

Launched by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, the annual festival welcomes hundreds of individual, group and family walkers of every age, and offers a choice of routes which have been carefully planned to impress at both low and high levels. Ranging in distance from 10 to 40km, everyone is encouraged to gauge the most suitable walk for them and get involved.

The Mourne Mountains have been named Northern Ireland’s favourite walking destination for three consecutive years in WalkNI’s annual awards, demonstrating the unrivalled popularity of the area and the incredible views and opportunities it offers all walkers. And the Mourne International Walking Festival has also won the WalkNI ‘Favourite Walking Event’ award for three consecutive years, a testament to the popularity of the festival and the appeal of the Mourne Mountains.

Mark Murnin, Chairman of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, said:

“The Mourne International Walking Festival offers walkers of all ages and abilities the opportunity to experience the outstanding beauty and breath-taking landscape of the Mourne Mountains. Building on the success of the last 20 years, the 2019 Mourne International Walking Festival is set to be another outstanding event.

Welcoming visitors from near and far, the walking festival gives everyone the chance to sample not only the history, heritage, myths and legends of the local area, but also the wonderful welcome, hospitality and craic we have to offer.”

For those taking part, there is also the chance to celebrate their achievements by attending the special ‘Life and Sole Swing’ festival evening event on Saturday 29th, hosted in the new venue of the Anchor Bar in Newcastle.

The Mourne International Walking Festival takes place from Friday 28th to Sunday 30th June 2019. For more information and to book tickets, please visit www.visitmournemountains.co.uk/MourneInternationalWalkingFestival or head to the official Mourne International Walking Festival Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MourneInternationalWalkingFestival/