12 finalists announced for Invent 2019 competition

Twelve entrepreneurs have secured their place in the final of Invent 2019, an annual competition run by Catalyst and supported by Bank of Ireland UK, with the aim of discovering the product with the greatest commercial potential.

The 12 Finalists are:

Creative Media and Consumer Internet: PersonalCarer.co.uk and Handicaddie

Life & Health Science: Airbrio and G-Science

Electronics: STAND and Signal Optimiser

Engineering: WriteEasy and Concrete Jungle

Enterprise Software: Obbi Solutions and Equitas

Agri Science: CropSafe and P_Sense

For nine months, the Invent competition challenges and develops innovators, entrepreneurs, scientists and start-ups to develop their proof of concept idea in a bid to win a share of the £33,000 final prize fund.

The 12 winners of this stage will go forward to the Invent final and pitch to more than 700 investors, entrepreneurs, executives, students and researchers on Thursday 10 October 2019.