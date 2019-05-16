Armagh Tigers Charitable Trust Presents ‘An Extraordinary BBQ Festival & Auction’

Armagh City Hotel is set to host ‘An Extraordinary BBQ Festival and Auction’ event on Saturday 29thJune to raise funds for two exceptional charities – ‘Stroke & Heart Research – Craigavon Area Hospital’ and proceeds of a raffle to ‘Daisy Lodge Cancer Fund for Children’.

The Armagh Tigers Charitable Trust are delighted to announce the musical line-up for their BBQ Festival. The evening of entertainment will get underway from 7pm compered by Country Music’s Sean Wallace who will introduce a first class line-up of artists such as Patrick and Conor O’Sullivan, Hugo Duncan, Farmer Dan and his Band, Olivia Douglas, Boxcar Brian and Gary Gamble and more. Taking to the stage at 11pm and headlining the show will be father and son entertainers Dominic and Barry Kirwan and their Band.

All this in the beautiful surroundings of The Fisher Suite at Armagh City Hotel, 2 Friary Road, Armagh, BT60 4FR.

Tables will be seated for ten people. Full stage and dance floor. Tickets are £40 each. Individual tickets can be purchased or in tables of ten and are available from Armagh Tigers Charitable Trust members or

Armagh City Hotel Reception Tel: 0283751 8888

Kieran: 07771 654700,

Colm: 07851 648270, Kevin: 07711 527777,

Dean: 07802 672 598, Fergus: 07714 218477.

Book Early This Will Be a Sell Out Event.