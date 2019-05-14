Traditional music fans are in for a treat as Belfast’s Trad Fest returns this summer from 27thJuly – 2ndAugust 2019. The festival will be the only one of its kind in the North and brings together both the Irish and the Ulster-Scots musical traditions, in a shared celebration of culture and heritage.

Descending upon the city – in a series of concerts, masterclasses, workshops, talks and sessions – will be a host of world-renowned traditional musicians. For full details, visit http://www.belfasttraditionalmusic.com

This year Belfast Trad Fest will hold a very special opening concert on Saturday 27thJuly when three of the hottest acoustic acts in the Trad scene play Belfast for one night only.

The Arts Council wishes the Belfast Trad Fest another very successful event as it brings this highly accessible, upbeat and positive addition to the creative and cultural life of the city.

Belfast Trad Fest 2019 welcomes the support of its generous sponsors The Dirty Onion, The Cloth Ear, and Bullitt, who are supporting the launch of the event by offering 10 bursaries to young people during the festival. Trad Fest is also delighted to be sponsored by esteemed local business Dawsons; as well as Comhaltas and Ulster University. A full list of funders and partners can be found on the back of our official programme brochure.

Belfast Trad Fest is also proud to be generously supported by Belfast City Council.