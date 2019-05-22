Belfast woman asks walkers in Northern Ireland to step towards Parkinson’s cure

A Belfast woman is calling for people across Northern Ireland to help stop Parkinson’s for good by joining their local sponsored Walk for Parkinson’s event on the Lagan Tow Path on 9 June. It is part of a series set to raise over £600,000 for charity Parkinson’s UK’s pioneering research to find better treatments and a cure for the condition.

Una McCarney, 52, has signed up to take part in the walk because her brother, Willie, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s five years ago. He will join her on the walk, and they hope that local people of all ages, abilities and fitness levels will join them on the day.

At this family friendly event distances for walkers include 2.5 miles and 8 miles along the Lagan Towpath.

One in 37 of us will be diagnosed with Parkinson’s in our lifetime. This neurological condition affects people of all ages and has over 40 symptoms including tremor, loss of mobility and dementia.

Over the past four years Walk for Parkinson’s fundraisers have raised over £1.5 million for Parkinson’s UK’s pioneering research to find a cure – and the charity believes that scientists could now be on the verge of a major breakthrough.

Local broadcaster, journalist and Parkinson’s UK supporter Claire McCollum is joining Una in asking people to sign up to the walk.

The registration fee for the event is £12 for adults and £5 for under 16s, with team discounts available. Everyone who registers will receive a free Parkinson’s UK t-shirt, fundraising pack and at the end of the walk, a finisher’s medal. Walkers should aim to raise a minimum of £50 in sponsorship.

To sign up to the walk, or to find out more, please visit: https://www.parkinsons.org.uk/events/walk-parkinsons-lagan-tow-path, call 020 7963 3912, or email fundraising@parkinsons.org.uk

For a full list of the 45 locations in the Walk for Parkinson’s series, visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/walks