Castle Leslie Estate announced as a finalist for inaugural Energia Family Business Awards

Castle Leslie Estate has made the shortlist for two categories in the inaugural Energia Family Business Awards for Best Customer Service and Hospitality Business of the Year.

The Energia Family Business Awards take place on24th May 2019 in the Round Room of the Mansion House, Dublin. Over 200 entries were received, a remarkable response from family businesses both old and new across Ireland.

Launched by renowned business commentator and MC for the Energia Family Business Awards Matt Cooper, the Awards recognise family businesses of all shapes and sizes across the country.

Castle Leslie Estate is one of the last great Irish estates still in the hands of its founding family. The Leslie Family bought it in the 16th Century. Today, this Irish estate is led and managed by Sammy Leslie.

Located in Glaslough, County Monaghan, Castle Leslie Estate is just 80 minutes from Dublin and 60 minutes from Belfast. Following extensive restoration over the past two decades, the family has transformed the Estate to its original glory.

Alan Mulcahy Head of Sales at Energia said about the awards, “Irish businesses and SMEs are the back bone of the Irish economy and communities all across Ireland. We are proud to play our part in recognising these innovative businesses”.

Mr. Brian Baldwin, CEO of Castle Leslie Estate said; “We are thrilled and honoured to be a finalist in not one but two categories in the inaugural Energia Family Business Awards. With 1000 years of Leslie family history recorded, and 27 years in business, it is a great honour to be tasked with bringing a unique and important part of Ireland’s living heritage through to the future.”