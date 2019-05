Caroline Cooke, from Limavady Road area of Derry, married Alistair Clugston, from Lincolnshire, at Dromoland Castle, County Clare on the 3 November 2018. One hundred and fifty guests attended, including Howard Spooner, friend of the Duke of Sussex. Hollywood star, John Travolta, who had been staying at Dromoland Castle, passed on his best wishes to the married couple.

Photography by Yez Photography.