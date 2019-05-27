Explore the Glorious Gardens at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

Visitors are invited to discover the newly transformed Hillsborough Castle and Gardens this summer. Hillsborough Castle’s 100 acres of glorious gardens are bursting with colour and are a delight to explore. Unearth ornamental grounds, peaceful woodland, meandering waterways and picturesque glens, including the Walled Garden, Yew Tree Walk and Moss Walk – a joy for the senses.

Families can also create their own adventures as they explore the majestic gardens, hunting for bugs and other wildlife with their maps and adventure kits. Tours of the beautifully re-presented Castle will continue to run throughout the weekend and visitors can unwind in the Hillsborough Castle café. There is something for all the family this summer bank holiday weekend! For more information, visit hrp.org.uk/hillsborough-castle