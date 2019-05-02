Giftware now available at Hillsborough Castle

This elegant Georgian estate, in the care of independent charity, Historic Royal Palaces, will have two shops, the main Hillsborough Castle shop in the Lower Courtyard will stock homewares and souvenirs while the Stable Yard shop, opening later this year, will focus on high-end crystal and jewellery.

Illustrated range

These designs are available across a range of products including 100% cotton tote bags, tea towels,

fine bone china mugs, coasters, gift food and prints. Prices from: £4.99 (coaster)

Hillsborough Castle Plaid

Designed exclusively for Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, the weave for these colourful woolen blankets and scarves has been inspired

by the pink rhododendron and blue flax flowers in the Castle gardens, together with delicate green and teal colours, taken from the landscape and ponds. Prices from: £95.00 (knee rug)



Jewellery

The House of Lor is a family concern, based in Dublin. Over three generations they have been creating luxury Celtic jewellery .

Each piece contains gold mined in Omagh, County Tyrone. Prices: from £125.00 (silver rose Claddagh ring)

Candles and diffusers

Rathbornes is the world’s oldest candle company. Across 500 years Rathbornes candles have illuminated the streets, homes, lighthouses and churches of Ireland, and the candles produced today are still hand-crafted with many of the same skilled methods.

Prices: £35.00 candle and £45.00 diffuser.

More gifts from suppliers across the island of Ireland will be introduced later this year, including food ranges, a signature gin and seasonal items.