Ibe Sesay announced as Ambassador for Parentline NI.

Children in Northern Ireland and Relate NI have announced father of four and Q Radio presenter, Ibe Sesay as the new ambassador for Parentline NI.

The free and confidential helpline, offers advice, support and guidance for all parents and carers.

Ibe Sesay said: “As a dad of four young children, aged from eight to 16, I’m very much aware of the highs and lows of parenthood. It’s great to know that there is someone at the end of a phone for us parents when we need advice or support on our parenting journey.”

The Parent Support Workers are truly dedicated and I am confident they can make a difference to thousands of people every year.

If you have any concern or just need someone to listen, without the feeling of being judged, I would urge you to call free on 0808 8020 400 or chat online at www.ci-ni.org.uk – the support is there for when you need it,” Ibe added.

Parentline NI is open Monday to Thursday from 9am – 9pm, Friday 9am – 5pm and Saturday from 9am – 1pm and you can call free on 0808 8020 400 or chat online at www.ci-ni.org.uk.