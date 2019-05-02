Keep Telling Me Lies Comes to The Mac

Of all the iconic buildings in Belfast, the now derelict Floral Hall stands as a monument to the life, love, loss and music of the Showband era.

Keep Telling Me Lies, which is written and directed by Brenda Winter Palmer and developed by Antoinette Morelli and The Karma Theatre Company, tells of the journey of two Belfast women. Set against the backdrop of the crumbling Floral Hall, they recall the fateful night they met their future musician husbands.

Old grudges resurface and sparks fly as they reminisce about the lifestyles of their globetrotting husbands who experienced fame and fortune while the wives they left behind struggled to bring up their young families, working all day and lonely all night.

This is a story, driven by the music of the Showbands, the people who made the magic happen and those left on the sidelines.

Keep Telling Me Lies, presented by David Hull Promotions, will run at The MAC, Belfast from Thursday 9 – Sunday 12 May 2019. For more details or to book tickets telephone 028 9023 5053 or visit: www.themaclive.com and www.cqaf.com